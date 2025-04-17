Pelican Builders Breaks Ground on 380-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Pelican Builders has broken ground on a 380-unit multifamily project within Pearland Town Center on the southern outskirts of Houston. Pelican Builders purchased the site at 3200 Business Center Drive from Tennessee-based REIT CBL Properties, the master developer of Pearland Town Center, about two years ago. Units at the yet-to-be named apartment community will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will range in size from 604 to 1,196 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, dog park, children’s play area, fitness center, business center and access to walking trails. Meeks + Partners is the project architect, and OHT Partners is the general contractor. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2026 completion.