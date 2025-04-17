Thursday, April 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3200-Business-Center-Drive-Pearland
The new apartment community within Pearland Town Center is expected to attract medical professionals, first responders, educators and other essential workers due to its proximity to Texas Medical Center.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Pelican Builders Breaks Ground on 380-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Pelican Builders has broken ground on a 380-unit multifamily project within Pearland Town Center on the southern outskirts of Houston. Pelican Builders purchased the site at 3200 Business Center Drive from Tennessee-based REIT CBL Properties, the master developer of Pearland Town Center, about two years ago. Units at the yet-to-be named apartment community will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will range in size from 604 to 1,196 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, dog park, children’s play area, fitness center, business center and access to walking trails. Meeks + Partners is the project architect, and OHT Partners is the general contractor. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2026 completion.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of West Houston Office Portfolio...

EMBREY Refinances 340,814 SF Mixed-Use Property in San...

Cotton Commercial USA Signs 124,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Triten Real Estate Acquires 4.5-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage...

MassDevelopment Provides $45.2M in Bond Financing for Boston...

Christiansen Ventures Acquires Broadstone Uptown PHX Multifamily Property...

Northmarq Brokers $12.7M Sale of The Charmer Mixed-Use...

Leopardo, GMA Construction Break Ground on Office-to-Multifamily Conversion...

Opus Completes 131,578 SF Dayton Parkway Business Center...