Pelican Valley Senior Living Begins $8.4M Modernization Project at Minnesota Property

PELICAN RAPIDS, MINN. — Pelican Valley Senior Living has begun an $8.4 million modernization project that will update the care center and resident rooms, enhance amenities and reimagine community spaces at its senior living property in Pelican Rapids within western Minnesota. Minnesota’s Nursing Home Moratorium Exceptions process approved the project to provide state funding for safety and care-quality upgrades. The Minnesota Department of Health greenlighted the project for an overdue overhaul of the facility’s aging spaces. Wold Architects & Engineers is leading the design.

Phase I of the project will renovate part of the former hospital wing to serve as temporary resident housing during construction. Phase II will rebuild 14 resident rooms and expand community areas, including dining, therapy, chapel and social spaces. The project is a collaborative effort between multiple construction and engineering partners. Completion is slated for early to mid-2027.