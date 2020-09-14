REBusinessOnline

Peloton Reports 172 Percent Revenue Growth in Fourth Quarter as Gyms, Fitness Centers Struggle

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), a provider of subscription-based home exercise equipment and routines, reported a 172 percent increase in total revenue during the fourth quarter relative to that period in 2019. With many commercial gyms still operating at reduced capacities and numerous fitness centers at office and apartment buildings still closed, Peloton saw its connected fitness subscriptions and paid digital subscriptions grow by 113 and 210 percent, respectively. The New York City-based company now has a total membership base of more than 3.1 million people. In addition, Peloton operated 95 showrooms across the world at the end of its fiscal fourth quarter, which CNBC reports ended on June 30, up from 74 a year ago.

 

