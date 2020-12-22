REBusinessOnline

Peloton to Acquire Fitness Equipment Maker Precor, Two Manufacturing Facilities for $420M

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Interactive fitness company Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) has entered into an agreement to acquire Precor, a producer of fitness equipment based in metro Seattle, for approximately $420 million. Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to close in early 2021, Peloton will also acquire two of Precor’s equipment manufacturing facilities totaling 625,000 square feet in North Carolina and Washington. Peloton’s stock price eclipsed $160 per share in early trading on Tuesday, Dec. 22, which represents a 12 percent increase from its closing price of $141.79 per share on Monday, Dec. 21, and a more than 400 percent increase from its mark of $30.15 per share a year ago.

 

