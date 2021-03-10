PEM Real Estate Buys 335-Unit Edge & Stone Apartments in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Arizona-based PEM Real Estate Group has purchased Edge & Stone, a 335-unit, newly built apartment community in north-central San Antonio. The property sits on 22 acres and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with quartz or granite countertops and private balconies or patios. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, outdoor grilling stations, fitness center and a dog park. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, a partnership between Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital, in the transaction. The duo also procured PEM Real Estate as the buyer.
