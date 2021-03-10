REBusinessOnline

PEM Real Estate Buys 335-Unit Edge & Stone Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Edge-&-Stone-San-Antonio

Edge & Stone in San Antonio totals 335 units. The property was completed in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — Arizona-based PEM Real Estate Group has purchased Edge & Stone, a 335-unit, newly built apartment community in north-central San Antonio. The property sits on 22 acres and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with quartz or granite countertops and private balconies or patios. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, outdoor grilling stations, fitness center and a dog park. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, a partnership between Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital, in the transaction. The duo also procured PEM Real Estate as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  