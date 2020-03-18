PEM Real Estate Sells Multifamily Community in Mobile for $28M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Arlington Park include a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, game room, car care center, fitness center and a dog park.

MOBILE, ALA. — PEM Real Estate Group has sold Arlington Park, a 252-unit multifamily community in Mobile, for $28 million. The property was built in 2001 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, game room, car care center, fitness center and a dog park. Arlington Park is situated at 7070 Grelot Road, 15 miles west of downtown Mobile. Craig Hey and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based seller in the transaction. Dallas-based Saxony Capital Management acquired the property.