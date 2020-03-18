REBusinessOnline

PEM Real Estate Sells Multifamily Community in Mobile for $28M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Arlington Park include a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, game room, car care center, fitness center and a dog park.

MOBILE, ALA. — PEM Real Estate Group has sold Arlington Park, a 252-unit multifamily community in Mobile, for $28 million. The property was built in 2001 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, game room, car care center, fitness center and a dog park. Arlington Park is situated at 7070 Grelot Road, 15 miles west of downtown Mobile. Craig Hey and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based seller in the transaction. Dallas-based Saxony Capital Management acquired the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business