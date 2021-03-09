REBusinessOnline

Pembroke Realty, Beth Sholom Village to Build Senior Living Community in Virginia Beach

Pembroke Senior Living

The Senior Living Project at Pembroke will have 124 independent living residences, 20 assisted living apartments and 12 memory support units.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Pembroke Realty Group and Beth Sholom Village will build a seven-story senior living community in Virginia Beach known as the Senior Living Project at Pembroke. Kahler Slater Architects designed the community with CJMW Architecture in charge of programming. The community is scheduled to open in 2023.

The Senior Living Project at Pembroke will have 124 independent living residences, 20 assisted living apartments and 12 memory support units. Community amenities will include entertaining spaces, a rooftop terrace, indoor pool, fitness room and Wi-Fi throughout. The property will also feature a pet-friendly environment, beautician services, health and wellness classes, chef-prepared meals with flexible dining options and professional housekeeping services. The senior living community will be located at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive.

Beth Sholom Village first opened in 1980 and has grown from a 120-bed skilled nursing facility to a campus that includes The Terrace Assisted Living. The growth continued with various services, including rehabilitation, transportation, skilled home health and hospice care.

