Pembroke Realty Provides Updates on $300M Mall Redevelopment in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Pembroke Realty Group has provided updates on the $300 million redevelopment of Pembroke Mall, a regional shopping mall in Virginia Beach that dates back to 1966. The project, renamed Pembroke Square, will comprise The Pembroke, a 284-unit luxury apartment community set to break ground in the coming months, and Tempo by Hilton, a 163-room hotel that is underway. Two additional phases are in pre-development, while approximately 26,000 square feet of retail space is expected to come on line through 2028.

Existing components at Pembroke Square include Aviva Pembroke, a 153-unit senior living community that opened in December 2024, and existing shops and restaurants including Bath & Body Works, Kohl’s, Latitude Climbing + Fitness, Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, REI Co-Op, Target, The Fresh Market and Walgreens. Delivery dates for The Pembroke and Tempo by Hilton were not released.