Pendulum Partners, Long Wharf Capital Purchase 111,384 SF Office Property in Culver City

Located at 3000 S. Robertson Blvd. in Culver City, Calif., the four-story building features 111,384 square feet of office space.

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — A partnership between Irvine-based Pendulum Property Partners and Boston-based Long Wharf Capital has acquired an office building in Culver City. Watt Properties and Edge Principal Advisors sold the asset for $55.9 million in an off-market transaction.

Located at 3000 S. Robertson Blvd., the four-story building features 111,384 square feet of office space. Current tenants include Kaiser Permanente and WeWork.

Mike Longo, Todd Tydlaska, Sean Sullivan and Greg Grant of CBRE represented the seller. The CBRE team also procured acquisition financing for the buyer from a regional bank.

