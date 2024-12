MESQUITE, TEXAS — Penguin Packaging Solutions, which serves the food industry, has signed a 102,497-square-foot industrial lease in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The space is located within Town East Logistics, a 193,800-square-foot development that was completed in 2023. James Mantzuranis and Adam Jones of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Dallas-based Leon Capital, in the lease negotiations. Chase Miller with NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant.