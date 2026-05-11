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Lincoln-Court-Campbell-CA
Lincoln Court in Campbell, Calif., features 124,724 square feet of multi-tenant office space that was 56 percent occupied by 25 tenants at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Peninsula Land & Capital Buys 124,724 SF Lincoln Court Office Building in Campbell, California

by Amy Works

CAMPBELL, CALIF. — Peninsula Land & Capital has acquired Lincoln Court, a three-story office building in Campbell, from an undisclosed seller for $24.6 million. Located at 2105 S. Bascom Ave., Lincoln Court offers 124,724 square feet of multi-tenant office space on a 4.2-acre site.

The asset was originally built in 1986 and renovated in 2021. Prior ownership invested nearly $6 million in capital improvements, including a renovated courtyard, lobby and locker rooms with showers, as well as a new common area conference center and fitness center. At the time of sale, Lincoln Court was 56 percent leased to 25 tenants.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Darren Hollak and Brendan Raney of Newmark represent the seller in the deal.

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