REBusinessOnline

Penler Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Apartment Complex in Metro Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Communal amenities at the property will include a 24-hour fitness center, pool, grilling area, playground and a club lounge with package lockers.

GALLATIN, TENN. — Penler has broken ground on a yet-to-be-named, 240-unit garden-style apartment complex in Gallatin. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,003 square feet. Communal amenities will include a 24-hour fitness center, pool, grilling area, playground and a club lounge with package lockers. Unit interiors will feature open floor plans, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings and ceiling fans. Penler expects to open the property in fall 2021. The Gallatin community will be situated at 270 Douglas Bend Road, 24 miles northeast of downtown Nashville. Dynamik Design is the architect, Crosby Design Group is the interior designer and Hardaway Construction is the general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
30
Webinar: Market Valuation — How are Seniors Housing Valuations Weathering the Pandemic?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  