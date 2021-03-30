Penler Breaks Ground on 288-Unit Apartment Community in Clermont, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

CLERMONT, FLA. — Penler, an Atlanta-based multifamily real estate investment and development firm, has broken ground on a 288-unit apartment community in Clermont, which is a western suburb of Orlando. Penler expects the project to be open for residents in the spring of 2022.

Located directly behind the Publix at East Town Center on West Colonial Drive, the unnamed apartment community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans within two-story buildings. The garden-style apartments will allow residents to enter their units directly from the outside without passing through hallways or common stairwells, which is meant to limit exposure to contagions, according to Penler.

Outdoor amenities will include a lawn, pool deck, grilling area, dog park and a pond facing the South Lake Trail. The nine-mile trail connects to the 22-mile West Orange Trail. The community will also have a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, resident lounge, leasing center and a bike shop with storage. Interiors will feature open floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, high-end lighting and washers and dryers.

Average rents are projected to be $1,568 per month, with one-bedroom units starting at $1,367, two-bedrooms at $1,593 and three-bedrooms starting at $1,931.