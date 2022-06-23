Penler Sells 240-Unit Parkstone Apartment Community in Gallatin, Tennessee

The Parkstone, which was fully stabilized at the time of sale, features one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

GALLATIN, TENN. — Penler has sold The Parkstone, a newly developed apartment community located in the Nashville suburb of Gallatin. The Atlanta-based developer sold the 240-unit, townhouse-style property to Weinstein Properties, a Richmond-based investor that has rebranded the property to Bexley Parkstone. The sales price was not disclosed. Penler acquired the 16.5-acre site in summer 2020 and opened The Parkstone in January 2022. The community, which was fully stabilized at the time of sale, features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a 24-hour package room, dog park, detached garages, clubhouse, pool with a sundeck and cabanas, fitness center and a picnic area with grills, according to Apartments.com.