REBusinessOnline

Penler Sells 240-Unit Parkstone Apartment Community in Gallatin, Tennessee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

The Parkstone, which was fully stabilized at the time of sale, features one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

GALLATIN, TENN. — Penler has sold The Parkstone, a newly developed apartment community located in the Nashville suburb of Gallatin. The Atlanta-based developer sold the 240-unit, townhouse-style property to Weinstein Properties, a Richmond-based investor that has rebranded the property to Bexley Parkstone. The sales price was not disclosed. Penler acquired the 16.5-acre site in summer 2020 and opened The Parkstone in January 2022. The community, which was fully stabilized at the time of sale, features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a 24-hour package room, dog park, detached garages, clubhouse, pool with a sundeck and cabanas, fitness center and a picnic area with grills, according to Apartments.com.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  