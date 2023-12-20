PENN Entertainment Breaks Ground on $185M Hollywood Casino Joliet at RockRun Collection in Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — PENN Entertainment has broken ground on the $185 million Hollywood Casino Joliet at RockRun Collection in Joliet. The casino will anchor RockRun Collection, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development that is under construction. Cullinan Properties is the owner and developer for the 310-acre project.

The land-based casino will feature approximately 850 slots and 44 live table games, including a baccarat room, retail sportsbook, bars and restaurants, and an approximately 10,000-square-foot event center with meeting areas. There will also be roughly 1,330 parking spaces. PENN expects to create 450 construction jobs and 515 permanent jobs at Hollywood Casino Joliet. RockRun Collection is slated to include 570 apartment units, 500 hospitality rooms, 150,000 square feet of office space, 500,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, an outdoor amenity area and entertainment space.