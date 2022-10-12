REBusinessOnline

PENN Entertainment to Build $185M Casino at Rock Run Crossings in Joliet, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The new Hollywood Casino Joliet will replace a riverboat casino in the city.

JOLIET, ILL. — PENN Entertainment has unveiled plans to build Hollywood Casino Joliet at the Rock Run Crossings development in Joliet. Construction is expected to begin in late 2023, subject to local regulatory approval. The project has an estimated budget of $185 million and will combine gaming, dining and 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The land-based casino will replace PENN’s riverboat casino in Joliet. Cullinan Properties owns Rock Run Crossings, which spans 310 acres and 1 million square feet.

