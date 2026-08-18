PENN Entertainment to Invest $195M to Relocate Riverboat Casino in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — PENN Entertainment Inc. plans to invest approximately $195 million to relocate its Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans riverboat casino operations to a new landside property on adjacent land, pending regulatory approval. If approved, the publicly traded gaming company will rebrand the property, which is expected to open in 2029, as Hollywood Casino New Orleans.

The investment will include the build-out of roughly 140,000 square feet of new development, approximately 875 slot machines, 45 table games, a retail sportsbook and multiple dining options. The existing riverboat will be vacated upon opening of the new property, and PENN expects to keep the existing hotel open.

The investment would represent the fourth landside relocation of a riverboat casino for PENN, which expects to finance the project with cash on hand, allowing for the option to access its balance sheet or other sources of liquidity. PENN currently operates four other casino destinations in Louisiana, including L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles, L’Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge and Margaritaville Resort Casino and Boomtown Casino Hotel in Bossier City.