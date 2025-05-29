PENN Entertainment to Open $185M Hollywood Casino Joliet in August

JOLIET, ILL. — PENN Entertainment has unveiled plans to open the new land-based Hollywood Casino Joliet on Monday, Aug. 11. The casino in Illinois is scheduled to open nearly six months ahead of the company’s originally scheduled construction timeline. The entertainment facility will anchor Rock Run Collection, a mixed-use development from Cullinan Properties located adjacent to the I-80 and I-55 interchange. The casino will feature 1,000 slots and 43 live table games, including a baccarat room, retail ESPN BET sportsbook, 10,000-square-foot event center and 1,330 parking spaces.

Hollywood Casino Joliet will also include several dining experiences. PENN has partnered with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis to debut Sorellina by Giada, which will offer 170 seats for dining and a contemporary bar with a comprehensive wine selection. PENN has also partnered with McClain Camarota Hospitality to bring prominent Chicago chefs and restaurants to the casino. Through this partnership, the property will feature the Boulevard Food & Drink Hall, a dining experience that will include Lucky Goat, Antique Taco, Pretty Cool Ice Cream and Five50 Pizza.

PENN is expected to work with the Illinois Gaming Board on the transfer of operations from the existing Hollywood Casino Joliet, which is located on the Des Plaines River, to the new landside facility as the opening date nears. In the third quarter, PENN anticipates accessing approximately $130 million in funding from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for this $185 million project.