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The 150,000-square-foot hotel addition will feature 183 standard rooms and 20 luxury suites.
DevelopmentHospitalityMidwestOhio

PENN Entertainment to Open New 203-Room Hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus on June 12

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is set to open the new hotel tower at Hollywood Casino Columbus on Friday, June 12, pending customary regulatory approvals. The 203-room, 150,000-square-foot hotel will feature 183 standard rooms and 20 luxury suites, a full-service restaurant named The Hill Eatery & Lounge, conference rooms, a fitness center and outdoor seating terrace. Guests will be able to book rooms beginning April 15. The hotel will add roughly 100 new jobs to the west side of Columbus. Grand opening celebrations will take place on June 12, highlighted by an outdoor festival and concert. In addition to the hotel, Hollywood Casino Columbus will also introduce an expanded high limit table games room in the second half of 2026, pending customary regulatory approvals.

Operated by PENN Entertainment, Hollywood Casino Columbus is located off I-270 West. The 160,000-square-footgaming facility features slot machines, table games, a retail sportsbook and the largest poker room in Ohio, according to PENN. Dining options include The Lounge at Final Cut Steak & Seafood, The Sportsbook, Mikey’s Late-Night Slice, Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace, Zen Noodle and Wahlburgers. The property also offers more than 16,000 square feet of multi-purpose banquet and event space.

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