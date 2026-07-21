Pennrose Breaks Ground on $225M Mixed-Use Project in Buffalo’s Canalside District

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pennrose has broken ground on North Aud Block, a $225 million mixed-use project in Buffalo’s historic Canalside district. Plans call for 251 affordable and market-rate apartments, 18,000 square feet of commercial space, 20,000 square feet of open community space and 137 parking spaces. Developed in partnership with New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the multifamily component will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 75 percent (187 units) of the residences to be reserved for households earning 80 percent of less of the area median income. The 20,000-square-foot public plaza will include event space with seating, as well as landscaped features, and will connect to KeyBank Center, home to the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits. Tentative completion dates for various phases of development were not announced.