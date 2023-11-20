Pennrose Breaks Ground on $28M Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Pennrose, Butler Housing Co., CBC Financing Corp., the City of Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Housing and additional project partners have broken ground on Garfield Housing Phase II, an affordable housing community for low-income seniors in Phoenix’s Garfield neighborhood. The project is located at 1510 E. Portland St.

Located adjacent to the Garfield Commons affordable housing community, the second phase will deliver 60 affordable apartments with community amenities and on-site supportive services for seniors age 55 or older. Completion is slated for winter 2024.

The four-story, 58,000-square-foot community will include a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments available to residents earning between 20 percent and 60 percent of the area median income. Additionally, the energy-efficient project will meet National Green Building Standards and offer a variety of amenities, including a fitness room, management suite, multi-purpose room, outdoor recreation area with seating, and parking.

Bank of America (LIHTC equity and construction loan), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (permanent loan) and the City of Phoenix (HOME loan) provided financing for the $28 million project. U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego’s office also arranged $500,000 in Congressional Program Funds for the development.