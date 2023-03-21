Pennrose Breaks Ground on 56-Unit Center for Unhoused Youth in Denver

DENVER – Pennrose, Rivet Development Partners and TGTHR have broken ground on 2700 Wewatta, a 56-unit affordable, supportive housing development in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

The community will serve youth ages 18 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness or transitioning out of Denver’s foster care system. The new community is scheduled to open in April 2024.

The one- and two-bedroom apartments will be income restricted for a minimum of 60 years to households earning up to 50 percent of the area median income, or up to $41,000 for a single-occupant household in Denver.

The community is part of a larger mixed-use master plan that Golub & Co. and Denver-based Formativ are developing. Rivet was selected to develop the affordable housing component in 2021.