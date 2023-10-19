Pennrose Breaks Ground on 63-Unit Affordable Housing Project in East Greenwich, Rhode Island

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — Developer Pennrose has broken ground on Frenchtown Road Apartments, a 63-unit affordable housing project in East Greenwich. The four-story building will a house mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments that will be available to residents earning at or below 30 percent and up to 120 percent of the area median income. Residents will have access to resources such as case management, free and low-cost food deliveries, wellness activities, volunteer and employment opportunities and programming to encourage physical activity and community. Cove Homes Inc. will oversee management and support services at the property. Completion is scheduled for next fall.