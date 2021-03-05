REBusinessOnline

Pennrose Breaks Ground on Julia Bancroft School Adaptive Reuse Project in Auburn, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Julia-Bancroft-School-Auburn

The redevelopment of the Julia Bancroft School in Auburn is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022. The property was originally built in the 1920s.

AUBURN, MASS. — Pennrose and the Town of Auburn, located just south of Worcester, have broken ground on the historic rehabilitation of the Julia Bancroft School, a 60-unit, mixed-income development for seniors age 62 and older. Plans for the redevelopment include renovating the original 1920s school building, demolishing the later-built addition and replacing it with a new, four-story building. The project is slated for completion in summer 2022. The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development provided 9 percent federal low-income housing tax credits for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  