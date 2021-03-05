Pennrose Breaks Ground on Seniors Housing Adaptive Reuse Project in Auburn, Massachusetts

AUBURN, MASS. — Pennrose and the Town of Auburn, located just south of Worcester, have broken ground on the historic rehabilitation of the Julia Bancroft School, a 60-unit, mixed-income development for seniors age 62 and older. Plans for the redevelopment include renovating the original 1920s school building, demolishing the later-built addition and replacing it with a new, four-story building. The project is slated for completion in summer 2022. The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development provided 9 percent federal low-income housing tax credits for the project.