Pennrose Completes 76-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Moorestown, New Jersey

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Pennrose has completed Residences at Harper, a 76-unit affordable housing project in Moorestown, located in Southern New Jersey’s Burlington County. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Several residences will be specifically earmarked for formerly homeless residents or those with certain disabilities. Amenities will include a community room, fitness center, playground and a laundry room.