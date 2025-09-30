Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Pennrose Completes 76-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Moorestown, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Pennrose has completed Residences at Harper, a 76-unit affordable housing project in Moorestown, located in Southern New Jersey’s Burlington County. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Several residences will be specifically earmarked for formerly homeless residents or those with certain disabilities. Amenities will include a community room, fitness center, playground and a laundry room.

You may also like

Aucta Pharmaceuticals Buys 52,000 SF Office Building in...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 362-Unit Apartment Community in...

Trademark Breaks Ground on 321-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Brasfield & Gorrie Breaks Ground on $6M Industrial...

Harrison Street, Core Spaces to Break Ground on...

Hankin Group to Undertake $67M Expansion of Metro...

JLL Brokers Sale of 598-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $156.6M Agency Refinancing for...

Atlanta Beltline Issues RFP for Mixed-Use Development on...