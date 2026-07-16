Thursday, July 16, 2026
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Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Pennrose, HSTF Break Ground on 55-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment in Boston 

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — A partnership between Pennrose and the Hyde Square Task Force (HSTF) has broken ground on a 55-unit affordable housing redevelopment in the Jamaica Plain area of Boston. Designed by DiMella Shaffer, the project will convert the former 71,000-square-foot Blessed Sacrament Church, which was built in 1913 and closed by the Catholic Church in 2004, into a complex with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that will be reserved for residents earning 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Six residences will also be set aside for formerly homeless residents, and the church’s nave will be repurposed into a multipurpose performance and gathering space for the Afro-Latin community. Completion is slated for late 2027.

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