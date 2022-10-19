REBusinessOnline

Pennrose, NEST Open $13M LGBTQ-Friendly Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio, Seniors Housing

John Arthur Flats rises three stories with 57 units.

CINCINNATI — Northsiders Engaged in Sustainable Transformation (NEST) and Pennrose have opened John Arthur Flats, Cincinnati’s first LGBTQ-friendly affordable seniors housing community. Located in the Northside neighborhood, the development adds 57 affordable units for residents age 55 or older. The three-story, elevator-serviced building includes studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments available for residents earning 30 to 60 percent of the area median income, with rents ranging from $444 to $1,212 per month.

The new community helps meet the demand for inclusive, affordable housing in the region, where the National Low-Income Housing Coalition reports only 43 available rental homes per every 100 low-income renters in Ohio. Studies also show that LGBTQ seniors experience higher rates of housing discrimination and poverty, making them especially at risk of housing vulnerability. The community is named in recognition of the late John Montgomery Arthur, a Cincinnati native and husband of the plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States.

This $13 million redevelopment was financed through Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, equity syndicated by CREA, HOME funding from the City of Cincinnati, an award from the Affordable Housing Program of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and debt underwritten by Fifth Third Bank.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  