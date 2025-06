PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between Pennrose and the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corp. (PCDC) has delivered Man An House, a 51-unit affordable seniors housing project in the latter entity’s namesake neighborhood. The site is located within an opportunity zone and formerly housed a parking lot. The five-story building features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are reserved for renters aged 62 and above and who earn between 20 and 60 percent of the area median income.