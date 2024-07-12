Pennrose, THA to Develop $190M Affordable Housing Project in Tulsa

TULSA, OKLA. — A public-private partnership between Pennrose and the Tulsa Housing Authority (THA) will develop 36N, a $190 million, 545-unit mixed-income residential project. The partnership will redevelop the existing 271-unit Comanche Park Apartments and construct an additional 274 units from the ground up as part of a larger revitalization initiative known as Envision Comanche. The development will also feature single-family homes and a mix of commercial and civic uses, including a grocery store, urban farm and q wilderness area. Vertical construction for Phase I of 36N will begin later this summer, with full completion slated for 2028.