36N-Tulsa
The 36N project is Tulsa’s second Choice Neighborhoods Initiative development, with THA and the City of Tulsa awarded a $50 million CNI grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 2022.
Pennrose, THA to Develop $190M Affordable Housing Project in Tulsa

by Taylor Williams

TULSA, OKLA. — A public-private partnership between Pennrose and the Tulsa Housing Authority (THA) will develop 36N, a $190 million, 545-unit mixed-income residential project. The partnership will redevelop the existing 271-unit Comanche Park Apartments and construct an additional 274 units from the ground up as part of a larger revitalization initiative known as Envision Comanche. The development will also feature single-family homes and a mix of commercial and civic uses, including a grocery store, urban farm and q wilderness area. Vertical construction for Phase I of 36N will begin later this summer, with full completion slated for 2028.

