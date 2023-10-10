Pennrose to Develop 93-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Wareham, Massachusetts

WAREHAM, MASS. — Pennrose will develop a 93-unit affordable housing project in Wareham, located in southern Massachusetts near the base of Cape Cod. The development will consist of a 49-unit complex with a mix of workforce and affordable apartments and a 44-unit affordable development for seniors aged 62 and older. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 100 percent of the area median income. Completion is slated for summer 2024.