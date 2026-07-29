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Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvaniaSeniors Housing

Pennrose, WORC Complete 55-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Redevelopment in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between owner-operator Pennrose and the Wynnefield Overbrook Revitalization Corp. (WORC) has completed Good Shepherd, a 55-unit affordable seniors housing complex in Philadelphia’s Overbrook area that is a redevelopment of the former Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, which was destroyed by fire in 2016. Good Shepherd’s one-bedroom units have an average size of 605 square feet and are reserved for renters age 62 and above who earn between 20 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, multi-purpose room and flex space, and residents also have access to social, health and other educational support programs and services.

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