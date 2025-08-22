Friday, August 22, 2025
Pennrose, WRA Open 93-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Wareham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WAREHAM, MASS. — A partnership between Pennrose and the Wareham Redevelopment Authority (WRA) has opened Swifts Landing, a 93-unit affordable housing complex located near Cape Cod in the southern part of The Bay State. Swifts Landing comprises a 49-unit building with a mix of workforce and affordable apartments and a 44-unit building for renters aged 62 and older. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are subject to a range of income restrictions. Amenities include a clubhouse with an outdoor patio, fitness center, community garden and open green space, a playground and wooded walking paths. MassDevelopment provided $16.3 million in financing for the project.

