Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Lifts Pandemic Restrictions in 26 Counties, Allows Retailers, Businesses to Reopen

Posted on by in Northeast, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has lifted pandemic restrictions, including a strict stay-at-home order, from 26 counties and given, retailers and businesses in those counties the green light to reopen with social distancing measures in place. The governor made the announcement this morning. Under the terms of the plan, businesses must enforce public health protocols including wearing masks, restricting restaurants to outdoor dine-in seating only and limiting all gatherings to 25 people. Business allowed to reopen with restrictions include overnight camps and organized youth sports, restaurants, bars, salons and barber shops, gyms, theaters, malls and casinos. The reopened counties are primarily concentrated in the northwestern region of the state, while the metro Philadelphia region remains shut down until at least June 5. As of May 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and nearly 5,400 deaths.