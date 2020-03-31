REBusinessOnline

Pennsylvania Governor Extends School, Business Closures Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

Posted on by in Northeast, Pennsylvania

harrisburg-pa

Pictured is the capital building in Harrisburg, where the governor made his announcement.

HARRISBURG, PENN. — Schools and nonessential businesses in Pennsylvania will remain closed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. The governor previously closed all nonessential businesses for a period of two weeks but has extended the time frame after increased cases of the virus in the state. Wolf also extended the state’s shelter-in-place order to April 30. As of March 31, The Wall Street Journal tracked 4,155 cases in Pennsylvania and 51 confirmed deaths. President Donald Trump has extended social distancing guidelines, including avoiding nonessential travel and gatherings of groups larger than 10 people, until at least April 30.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business