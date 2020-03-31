Pennsylvania Governor Extends School, Business Closures Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

Pictured is the capital building in Harrisburg, where the governor made his announcement.

HARRISBURG, PENN. — Schools and nonessential businesses in Pennsylvania will remain closed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. The governor previously closed all nonessential businesses for a period of two weeks but has extended the time frame after increased cases of the virus in the state. Wolf also extended the state’s shelter-in-place order to April 30. As of March 31, The Wall Street Journal tracked 4,155 cases in Pennsylvania and 51 confirmed deaths. President Donald Trump has extended social distancing guidelines, including avoiding nonessential travel and gatherings of groups larger than 10 people, until at least April 30.