Pennsylvania Governor Announces May 8 Construction Restart

Posted on by in Northeast, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA. — Some construction projects, including public and private residential and non-residential construction, in Pennsylvania will be allowed to restart on May 8, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. The state shut down all nonessential businesses on March 21, including most construction projects not related to healthcare or critical infrastructure. Restrictions on new construction also extended to housing developments that had not been issued a final occupancy permit. In a public statement, the governor said that when construction sites do restart, development teams should adhere to social distancing, personnel limits and other guidance provided by the administration. If cases of COVID-19 flare up again in the state, construction sites will have to close once more.

 

 

