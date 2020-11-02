REBusinessOnline

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Posted on by in Company News, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Restaurant, Retail

Philadelphia-Fashion-District

A joint venture between PREIT and Macerich opened Fashion District Philadelphia, a $400 million redevelopment of The Gallery at Market East, last fall.

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as of Sunday, Nov. 1. PREIT (NYSE: PEI), which is based in Philadelphia, owns and operates 22.5 million square feet of retail space including 19 mall properties in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Michigan, North Carolina and South Carolina.

PREIT has reached a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its bank lenders, under which an additional $150 million will be committed to recapitalize the business and extend its debt maturities. The announcement coincides with the Chapter 11 filing of Tennessee-based CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL), which owns and manages a portfolio of 107 properties totaling 66.7 million square feet across 26 states, including 65 enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and eight properties managed for third parties.

“Today’s announcement has no impact on our operations — our employees, tenants, vendors and the communities we serve — and we remain committed to continuing to deliver top-tier experiences and improving our portfolio,” says Joseph Coradino, CEO of PREIT. “With the overwhelming support of our lenders, we look forward to quickly emerging from this process as a financially stronger company.”

DLA Piper LLP and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal counsel, and PJT Partners LP is serving as financial advisor to PREIT in the bankruptcy proceedings. PREIT’s stock (NYSE: PEI) closed at $0.50 on Friday, Oct. 30, down from $5.66 on the same date last year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  