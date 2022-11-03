REBusinessOnline

Pennybacker Capital Management Purchases 72,142 SF Industrial Property in Tempe, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Tempe-Industrial-Center-Tempe-AZ

Located at 6720 S. Clementine Road in Tempe, Ariz., Tempe Industrial Center features 72,142 square feet of industrial space.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Austin, Texas-based Pennybacker Capital Management has acquired Tempe Industrial Center, a freestanding industrial facility located at 6720 S. Clementine Road in Tempe. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $11.5 million.

At the time of sale, the 71,142-square-foot building was fully leased and serves as headquarters to a high-end bike manufacturing company.

Phil Haenel, Mike Haenel, Will Strong and Andy Markham of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

