Pennybacker Capital Management Purchases 72,142 SF Industrial Property in Tempe, Arizona
TEMPE, ARIZ. — Austin, Texas-based Pennybacker Capital Management has acquired Tempe Industrial Center, a freestanding industrial facility located at 6720 S. Clementine Road in Tempe. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $11.5 million.
At the time of sale, the 71,142-square-foot building was fully leased and serves as headquarters to a high-end bike manufacturing company.
Phil Haenel, Mike Haenel, Will Strong and Andy Markham of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and buyer in the deal.
