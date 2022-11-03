Pennybacker Capital Management Purchases 72,142 SF Industrial Property in Tempe, Arizona

Located at 6720 S. Clementine Road in Tempe, Ariz., Tempe Industrial Center features 72,142 square feet of industrial space.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Austin, Texas-based Pennybacker Capital Management has acquired Tempe Industrial Center, a freestanding industrial facility located at 6720 S. Clementine Road in Tempe. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $11.5 million.

At the time of sale, the 71,142-square-foot building was fully leased and serves as headquarters to a high-end bike manufacturing company.

Phil Haenel, Mike Haenel, Will Strong and Andy Markham of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and buyer in the deal.