Pensam Acquires 260-Unit Apartment Community in Suburban Chicago

The property, 1900 at Canterfield, consists of 18 buildings in West Dundee.

WEST DUNDEE, ILL. — Pensam has acquired 1900 at Canterfield, a 260-unit apartment community in West Dundee, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. Built in 2018, the property consists of 18 buildings on 23 acres. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, outdoor lounge area and pool. The seller and sales price were undisclosed. A multifamily real estate investment firm based in Miami, Pensam has invested more than $3 billion in 35,000 multifamily assets across the country.

