REBusinessOnline

Pensam Acquires 620-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

AURORA AND WHEATON, ILL. — Pensam has acquired Aspen Place Apartments in Aurora and Lakeside Apartments in Wheaton for an undisclosed price. The two-property multifamily portfolio totals 620 units. Of the 416 units at Aspen Place, 168 are townhomes with attached garages. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, conference room, grilling station and pool. The 204-unit Lakeside features amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, pool and grilling stations. Seller information was not provided. Pensam is a multifamily real estate investment firm managing over $3 billion in assets across its equity and lending platforms.

