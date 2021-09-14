Pensam Acquires 620-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Chicago

Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

AURORA AND WHEATON, ILL. — Pensam has acquired Aspen Place Apartments in Aurora and Lakeside Apartments in Wheaton for an undisclosed price. The two-property multifamily portfolio totals 620 units. Of the 416 units at Aspen Place, 168 are townhomes with attached garages. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, conference room, grilling station and pool. The 204-unit Lakeside features amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, pool and grilling stations. Seller information was not provided. Pensam is a multifamily real estate investment firm managing over $3 billion in assets across its equity and lending platforms.