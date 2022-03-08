Pensam Capital Receives $32M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

OVIEDO, FLA. — Miami-based Pensam Capital has received $32 million for the recapitalization of Promenade at Aloma, a 233-unit multifamily community located in Oviedo, about 13.5 miles from Orlando. Charles Foschini and Christopher Apone of Berkadia originated the Freddie Mac loan. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan was underwritten with full-term interest-only payments and a loan-to-value ratio of 65 percent.

Built in 1998, Promenade at Aloma features 26 two- and three-story buildings on an 18-acre site. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 908 square feet to 1,268 square feet. Unit features include ceiling fans, vinyl plank and carpet flooring, laminated countertops and cabinetry, walk-in linen closets and a breakfast bar. Select units have built-in shelving and washers and dryers. Community amenities include a pool, spa, clubhouse with Wi-Fi, fitness center, tennis court, jogging trail, sand volleyball court and a car care area.

Located at 2785 Chaddsford Circle, the property is situated five miles from the University of Central Florida, 6.2 miles from the Valencia College’s East Campus and 19.7 miles from Orlando International Airport. The property is also close to Central Florida Research Park, Quadrangle Office Park and downtown Orlando.