Pensam Provides $52M Refinancing for Rise Central Apartments in Beaverton, Oregon

Located in Beaverton, Ore., Rise Central features 230 apartments and a resort-style amenity package.

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Miami-based Pensam has provided $52 million in capital to refinance Rise Central, a multifamily property located at 12875 SW Crescent St. in Beaverton. The floating-rate loan has a three-year term with extension options. The name of the borrower was not released.

Built in 2019, Rise Central features 230 apartments and more than 5,000 square feet of retail space. With rents ranging from $1,000 to $3,200 per month, the community offers units with high-end finishes and open floor plans, along with a resort-style amenity package.

Additionally, the property is located adjacent to the train station in the Westgate Redevelopment Master Plan, which comprises a 45,000-square-foot arts and cultural center and a hotel.