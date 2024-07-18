Thursday, July 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestRetail

Penske Automotive Acquires 200,000 SF Ford Dealership in Livonia, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

LIVONIA, MICH. — Penske Automotive Group Inc. has acquired the Bill Brown Ford dealership in Livonia within southeast Michigan. The asset is the world’s largest Ford dealership by sales volume, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. Penske estimates the acquisition will add $550 million in annualized revenue. As part of the acquisition, Penske will acquire more than 200,000 square feet of existing facilities across 29 acres, including a main dealership premises, a pre-owned facility, fleet maintenance center and collision center. Year to date in 2024, Penske has completed acquisitions representing nearly $2 billion in estimated annualized revenue.

You may also like

Lineage Cold Storage REIT Launches IPO at $19B...

Tutera Senior Living, Shelbourne Healthcare Open $55M Community...

Invenergy Breaks Ground on $30M Center of Excellence...

Merchants Capital Provides $17.1M for Construction of Supportive...

Entertainment Concepts Turn To Human-Centric Design

Cincinnati Office Amenities: Then Versus Now

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Vanderbilt...

CBRE Arranges $221.5M Sale of Jersey City Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $29M Sale of Manhattan...