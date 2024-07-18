Penske Automotive Acquires 200,000 SF Ford Dealership in Livonia, Michigan

LIVONIA, MICH. — Penske Automotive Group Inc. has acquired the Bill Brown Ford dealership in Livonia within southeast Michigan. The asset is the world’s largest Ford dealership by sales volume, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. Penske estimates the acquisition will add $550 million in annualized revenue. As part of the acquisition, Penske will acquire more than 200,000 square feet of existing facilities across 29 acres, including a main dealership premises, a pre-owned facility, fleet maintenance center and collision center. Year to date in 2024, Penske has completed acquisitions representing nearly $2 billion in estimated annualized revenue.