Pentaurus Properties Buys 124-Unit Apartment Complex in Matawan, New Jersey

MATAWAN, N.J. — Pentaurus Properties, a New Jersey-based family office, has purchased a 124-unit apartment complex in Matawan, located in Central New Jersey. Marc Hampton Apartments is a garden-style complex that was built in the 1960s and offers one- and two-bedroom units across 11 buildings. Nat Gambuzza and Trevor Fiebel of Berkadia represented Pentaurus, which plans to implement a value-add program, in the transaction. Joseph Garibaldi, Thomas Walsh and Nick Vanderslice of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.