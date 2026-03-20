Friday, March 20, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Pentaurus Properties Buys 124-Unit Apartment Complex in Matawan, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MATAWAN, N.J. — Pentaurus Properties, a New Jersey-based family office, has purchased a 124-unit apartment complex in Matawan, located in Central New Jersey. Marc Hampton Apartments is a garden-style complex that was built in the 1960s and offers one- and two-bedroom units across 11 buildings. Nat Gambuzza and Trevor Fiebel of Berkadia represented Pentaurus, which plans to implement a value-add program, in the transaction. Joseph Garibaldi, Thomas Walsh and Nick Vanderslice of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.  

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