Penzance Proposes Three-Tower Multifamily Development in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — Penzance has submitted plans to Arlington County for the development of One Rosslyn, a three-tower multifamily development located in Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood. The Baupost Group is serving as a project partner for Penzance on the development.

One Rosslyn will comprise a 30-story tower with 461 residential units, a 27-story tower with 319 apartments and an 82-unit condo tower. STUDIOS Architecture and Hickok Cole designed the project to span 900,000 square feet and offer upscale residences, amenities and neighborhood-serving retail space.

Located at the intersection of Fort Myer Drive and Langston Boulevard, the project is designed around a 30,000-square-foot private landscaped terrace that will overlook the adjacent Gateway Park, which Arlington County is revamping. With the plans submitted, the county has formally begun the site plan review process.

Penzance says One Rosslyn could break ground as soon as late 2026.