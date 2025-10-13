Penzance Receives $100M Construction Loan for Northern Viriginia Data Center

CHANTILLY, VA. — Penzance has received a $100 million construction loan for the development of Chantilly Premier, a 241,000-square-foot data center in Chantilly, roughly 34 miles west of Washington, D.C. Marshall Scallan, Michael Zelin and Bindi Shah of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through QuadReal Property Group on behalf Penzance.

Penzance recently broke ground on the fully preleased center, which is situated on 12 acres of a 79-acre site, located adjacent to the Chantilly Auto Park, according to the Washington Business Journal. An affiliate of Penzance originally acquired the vacant parcel in August 2022.

Chantilly Premier is slated for completion by mid-2027.