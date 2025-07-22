Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The redevelopment of Ballston One will introduce 328 multifamily units to the local supply in Arlington, Va.
DevelopmentMultifamilyOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Penzance Receives Approval for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Northern Virginia

by John Nelson

ARLINGTON, VA. — Penzance has received approval from Arlington County for the proposed redevelopment of Ballston One, an office building located at 4601 N. Fairfax Drive in Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood. The approved plan will convert the existing seven-story office building into a new residential community totaling 328 multifamily units comprising studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 13 two-story loft homes. The project will include the adaptive reuse of Ballston One’s underground parking garage.

Penzance is targeting LEED Gold certification for the redevelopment, which will include new bird-friendly glass, dark-sky compliant lighting and a green roof, as well as 130 bicycle parking spaces and 65 electric vehicle-ready parking spaces. Planned amenities will include a landscaped courtyard with a pool, outdoor kitchen and lounge areas, as well as a rooftop terrace with grills and social spaces. Indoor amenities will include a fitness center, yoga studio, golf simulator, coworking lounge, makerspace, club room, playroom and 24/7 concierge service.

As part of the agreement with Arlington County, Penzance is contributing approximately $3.2 million toward the county’s affordable housing program.

You may also like

Phoenix Investors Purchases 628,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Greystar to Develop 175-Unit Active Adult Project at...

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokers Sale of 12,000...

Wounded Warrior Project Signs 18,559 SF Office Lease...

PGIM Real Estate Provides $132M in Financing for...

JLL Secures $27.2M Refinancing for 124-Unit Apartment Community...

Nearon Enterprises Buys 72-Unit Briggs Village Multifamily Property...

SJP Properties Breaks Ground on 370,000 SF Office,...

Waterton Acquires 30-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Minneapolis