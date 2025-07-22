Penzance Receives Approval for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Northern Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — Penzance has received approval from Arlington County for the proposed redevelopment of Ballston One, an office building located at 4601 N. Fairfax Drive in Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood. The approved plan will convert the existing seven-story office building into a new residential community totaling 328 multifamily units comprising studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 13 two-story loft homes. The project will include the adaptive reuse of Ballston One’s underground parking garage.

Penzance is targeting LEED Gold certification for the redevelopment, which will include new bird-friendly glass, dark-sky compliant lighting and a green roof, as well as 130 bicycle parking spaces and 65 electric vehicle-ready parking spaces. Planned amenities will include a landscaped courtyard with a pool, outdoor kitchen and lounge areas, as well as a rooftop terrace with grills and social spaces. Indoor amenities will include a fitness center, yoga studio, golf simulator, coworking lounge, makerspace, club room, playroom and 24/7 concierge service.

As part of the agreement with Arlington County, Penzance is contributing approximately $3.2 million toward the county’s affordable housing program.