Penzance to Develop $4B Data Center Campus in Bedington, West Virginia

BEDINGTON, W.VA. — Penzance plans to develop a $4 billion data center campus in Bedington, a city in Berkeley County on the east side of West Virginia. The 600-megawatt (MW) hyperscale campus will be situated on 548 acres and will span 1.9 million square feet at full build-out, with the ability to scale further to meet future demand.

Penzance made the announcement last week in the West Virginia State Capitol with Gov. Patrick Morrisey and other state and local government staffers. The Berkeley County site marks the first high-impact data center project approved under West Virginia’s House Bill 2014.

Penzance plans to begin construction before the end of the year, with delivery of the first megawatts of capacity targeted for the end of 2028. In addition to the Bedington project, Penzance recently broke ground on a 45 MW, 240,000-square-foot data center in Chantilly, Va.