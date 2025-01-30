Penzance, TriWest Multifamily Purchase Stoney Trace Apartments in Charlotte for $59.8M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A partnership between Penzance and TriWest Multifamily has purchased Stoney Trace Apartments, a 380-unit community located at 4616 Stoney Trace Drive in Charlotte’s Mint Hill neighborhood. The previous owner sold the recently renovated apartment community for $59.8 million.

Blake Hockenbury and Bryan Frazier of Walker & Dunlop arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of Penzance and TriWest Multifamily. The new ownership has tapped ZRS Management to operate Stoney Trace, which offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and amenities including a fitness center, club room with a business center and pool table, soccer field, dog park and an outdoor pool with a grilling area.