Peppercorn Capital Sells 70,000 SF Warehouse in Chicago for $12M
CHICAGO — Peppercorn Capital, a Chicago-based commercial real estate development company, has sold a 70,000-square-foot warehouse in Chicago for $12 million to Prologis. The property is located at 455 N. Ashland Ave. and features a ceiling height of 22 feet and five docking systems. Peppercorn purchased the asset in 2017 and leased it to movie production and equipment companies.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.