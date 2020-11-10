Peppercorn Capital Sells 70,000 SF Warehouse in Chicago for $12M

CHICAGO — Peppercorn Capital, a Chicago-based commercial real estate development company, has sold a 70,000-square-foot warehouse in Chicago for $12 million to Prologis. The property is located at 455 N. Ashland Ave. and features a ceiling height of 22 feet and five docking systems. Peppercorn purchased the asset in 2017 and leased it to movie production and equipment companies.